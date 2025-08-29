Besiktas sack former Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Besiktas have sacked head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By Rajdeep Saha 02:40 am Aug 29, 202502:40 am

Besiktas have sacked head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Turkish side failed to qualify for the UEFA Conference League group stage after getting knocked out of the playoffs by Swiss side Lausanne tonight. The decision regarding the sacking of the former Manchester United head coach comes following a Besiktas board meeting. Here are further details.