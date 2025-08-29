Besiktas sack former Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
What's the story
Besiktas have sacked head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Turkish side failed to qualify for the UEFA Conference League group stage after getting knocked out of the playoffs by Swiss side Lausanne tonight. The decision regarding the sacking of the former Manchester United head coach comes following a Besiktas board meeting. Here are further details.
Twitter Post
Statement!
We have parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.— The Black Eagles (@BesiktasEnglish) August 28, 2025
We thank him for his contributions to our club and wish him success in his future career. https://t.co/kM5kkpQk4j
Information
Besiktas lose to FC Lausanne-Sport 2-1 on aggregate
Besiktas lost to FC Lausanne-Sport 2-1 on aggregate. After a 1-1 draw in the 1st leg of their playoff clash, Besiktas suffered a 1-0 defeat at home in the 2nd leg. Besiktas were reduced to 10 men in the 46th minute with Felix Uduokhai's dismissal.