LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Besiktas sack former Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Besiktas sack former Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Besiktas have sacked head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Besiktas sack former Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 29, 2025
02:40 am
What's the story

Besiktas have sacked head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Turkish side failed to qualify for the UEFA Conference League group stage after getting knocked out of the playoffs by Swiss side Lausanne tonight. The decision regarding the sacking of the former Manchester United head coach comes following a Besiktas board meeting. Here are further details.

Twitter Post

Statement!

Information

Besiktas lose to FC Lausanne-Sport 2-1 on aggregate

Besiktas lost to FC Lausanne-Sport 2-1 on aggregate. After a 1-1 draw in the 1st leg of their playoff clash, Besiktas suffered a 1-0 defeat at home in the 2nd leg. Besiktas were reduced to 10 men in the 46th minute with Felix Uduokhai's dismissal.