Alexander Isak could complete record move to Liverpool: Here's how

Newcastle United could finally open the doors for Alexander Isak to join Liverpool. This comes after the Magpies have agreed to sign Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade. The move comes just days before the transfer window closes. Sky Sports News, had initially reported that Newcastle agreed on a £64m deal for Woltemade . However, now the complete details of the fee has been revealed. It's an initial fee of £64.86 million plus add-ons worth £4.3 million.

Transfer implications Isak's Liverpool move is likely to happen before Deadline Day Woltemade's imminent arrival at St James's Park has opened the door for Liverpool to make a British-record bid for Isak. The Swedish striker has been adamant about not playing for his current club again and hasn't featured this season. Newcastle had previously rejected a £110 million plus add-ons bid from Liverpool earlier this summer. And now, they could end up letting Isak leave. However, they would want an improved bid besides looking to get another striker.

Transfer strategy Newcastle have been interested in Wissa all summer As per Sky Sports News, despite the potential exit of Isak, Newcastle are keen on signing a second striker before considering offers from Liverpool. They are pursuing Brentford's Yoane Wissa, who hasn't played for the Bees this season amid interest from the Magpies. Meanwhile, Newcastle are unlikely to continue their pursuit of Jorgen Strand Larsen due to his similarities with the 6ft 6in tall Woltemade. Earlier, it was reported that Newcastle would make an improved £60m deal for Strand Larsen.

Do you know? Liverpool ready to bid again for Isak As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are ready to go all in and bid again for Isak. Despite signing Hugo Ekitike, the Reds are keen to get Isak, having let Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz leave this summer.