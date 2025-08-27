Newcastle United to make improved £60m bid for Strand Larsen

Newcastle United are set to make a revised bid of £60 million for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen. As per Sky Sports News, the move comes after the Magpies's second offer of £55 million was turned down by Wolves. The 25-year-old player recently helped his team secure a place in the Carabao Cup third round with two late goals against West Ham United. Here's more.

Transfer position Wolves adamant that Strand Larsen is not for sale Despite the interest from Newcastle, Wolverhampton Wanderers are adamant that Strand Larsen is not for sale this window. The club recently paid £23 million for the striker after his loan deal became an obligation to buy. This was after certain playing criteria were met earlier this summer. Wolves manager Vitor Pereira had said "every player has a price," but his club is now working on finding a Premier League-ready replacement to potentially facilitate a transfer for Strand Larsen.

Potential exit Strand Larsen open to move, but isn't pushing for it As the transfer window nears its end, there are questions over Strand Larsen's future at Wolves. As per Sky Sports News, while the player is open to a move, he isn't pushing for one. The club is reportedly working behind the scenes to secure a replacement before any potential transfer involving Strand Larsen could take place.

Information A look at Strand Larsen's stats at Wolves Strand Larsen has featured in 37 Premier League matches, scoring 14 goals and making 4 assists. Overall, he owns 41 appearances for Wolves, netting 16 goals.