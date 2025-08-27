Afghanistan announce squad for UAE tri-series, involving Pakistan: Check out

Afghanistan have announced their squad for the upcoming T20I tournament in Sharjah. The team will play against Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting Friday. The selection is nearly identical to their Asia Cup squad, with Naveen-ul-Haq being the only exclusion from this tri-series. Abdollah Ahmadzai has been named as his replacement in the 17-member squad.

Team dynamics Ahmadzai replaces Naveen Ahmadzai, a 22-year-old fast bowler with 14 wickets in 10 T20s, is yet to make his international debut. He has been included in the reserves for the Asia Cup. The UAE tri-series could also see mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar making his T20I debut. He will be joining a strong spin attack led by captain Rashid Khan and including Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmad.

Player updates Ibrahim Zadran returns for Afghanistan The tri-series also marks the return of Ibrahim Zadran, who missed Afghanistan's last T20I assignment in Zimbabwe in December 2024. From that squad, left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote has been dropped but is included in the reserves for the Asia Cup. Zadran returns after last playing T20Is during the 2024 World Cup.

Competition structure Tri-series format and schedule The tri-series will see Afghanistan, Pakistan, and UAE play each other twice in a round-robin format. The top two teams will then face off in the final on September 7. If Afghanistan make it to the final, they will have just one day of rest before their first Asia Cup match against Hong Kong on September 9.