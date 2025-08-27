Hockey India announces free entry for Asia Cup 2025

Hockey India has announced free entry for all matches of the Men's Asia Cup 2025, to be held in Rajgir, Bihar. The tournament will take place from August 29 to September 7. The decision was made by HI president Dilip Tirkey to make the sport "more accessible and encourage families, students and young athletes." Fans can register for free tickets at www.ticketgenie.in or through the Hockey India app. Here's more.

Fan engagement Tirkey emphasizes fan participation In an official statement, Tirkey stressed on the need for fan participation in this tournament. He said, "This is not just a tournament, it is a celebration of the game, and the people of Bihar and beyond deserve to be at the heart of it." The free entry is aimed at ensuring that everyone gets an opportunity to witness world-class hockey matches.

Qualification details Asia Cup as World Cup qualifier The 12th edition of the Asia Cup also doubles as a qualifier for the 2026 Hockey World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands. Originally, Pakistan and Oman were supposed to participate but they withdrew. They have been replaced by Bangladesh and Kazakhstan. The tournament will feature eight teams divided into two pools (A & B).

Tournament format Format of the tournament The top two teams from each pool will qualify for a Super 4s pool stage. Here, they will compete in a secondary pool and be ranked from one to four. The semi-finalists will be determined based on the results of this secondary pool, while the bottom two teams from the initial pool stage will play for classifications and world ranking points.