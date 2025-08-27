Mark Wood hopeful of playing County Championship ahead of Ashes

England fast bowler Mark Wood is hopeful of making a comeback for Durham next month. The move comes as part of his recovery plan ahead of this winter's Ashes series in Australia . Wood, 35, has been out of action since February after a knee injury he sustained during the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Here are further details.

Recovery process The injury is all right, says Wood Wood was hopeful of returning for the fifth Test against India earlier this month but faced a setback. Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, Wood said, "The injury is all right." "It was 50-50 whether I was going to make the India Test but I was bowling at Lord's and then, the next day, my knee swelled up again so I had it drained and since then it's just been about taking things easy looking ahead to the winter."

Crucial player Wood's importance to England's bowling attack Wood's contribution to England's Ashes campaign is vital. The team needs a bowling attack that can bowl at high speeds in Australia, and Wood is their fastest option. He has had his fair share of injuries but remains a key player for the team. If Chris Woakes doesn't recover from his shoulder injury or misses out, Wood could be the only frontline bowler in England's squad with Test experience in Australia.

Previous experience Wood's stellar performance in the previous Ashes series During the 2021-22 tour of Australia, Wood had a stellar outing, picking up 17 wickets in four Tests. This included nine wickets in the fifth Test at Hobart. Durham have three County Championship matches left this season against Essex (September 8), Worcestershire (September 15), and Yorkshire (September 24). "I'll try and play one or two of those," said Wood about his return to action.

Training regimen Wood to attend a bowling camp ahead of the Ashes Wood has been cautious and well looked after during his recovery. He said he can't just bowl at a net for four months as it would drive him insane. To prepare for the Ashes, he plans to attend a bowling camp in Loughborough in a tent, to get acclimatized before heading to Perth early with a couple of bowlers. The Ashes series kicks off in Perth on November 21.