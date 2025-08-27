Which team has won most matches in T20 Asia Cup?

The 2025 T20 Asia Cup will be underway on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). India , Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, UAE, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan are set to feature in the 20-over Asian tournament. Notably, the tournament has been conducted in the 20-over format twice, in 2022 and 2016. Here are the most successful sides in the tournament's T20I format.

#1 India - 8 wins India won the inaugural 20-over Asia Cup in 2016. The MS Dhoni-led Team India finished as the unbeaten champions in Bangladesh. The Men in Blue failed to reach the final in 2022 under Rohit Sharma. Overall, India have won eight of their 10 matches in T20 Asia Cup history. Their two defeats came in 2022, to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

#2 Sri Lanka - 6 wins Sri Lanka, the 2022 T20 Asia Cup champions, follow India with six wins. The Lankans defeated Pakistan in a thrilling 2022 final in Dubai. They won by 23 runs despite being down. In 2016, Sri Lanka won just one of their four matches, against UAE. Overall, the side owns six wins in 10 encounters, having lost four.