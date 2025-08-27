LOADING...
Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos will not move to Marseille: Details
By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 27, 2025
08:01 pm
What's the story

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos will not be making a move to French club Olympique de Marseille on loan. As per Fabrizio Romano, the player's move to Marseille is currently off. Romano had earlier stated that nothing was done or sealed between all parties yet despite advanced talks taking place. Marseille will move on to other targets for the meantime. The 29-year-old Ceballos is looking for regular first-team action after struggling with opportunities in Madrid's packed midfield.

Career highlights

Ceballos's Real Madrid career

Ceballos joined Real Madrid in 2017 and has since made 193 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and providing 16 assists. However, he hasn't been a regular starter due to competition from players like Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni. Ceballos has won 15 trophies with Real, including two La Liga honors. He made 44 appearances for Real Madrid last season in all competitions, making 2 assists.

