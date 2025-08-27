Ceballos was linked with a move to Marseille

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos will not move to Marseille: Details

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos will not be making a move to French club Olympique de Marseille on loan. As per Fabrizio Romano, the player's move to Marseille is currently off. Romano had earlier stated that nothing was done or sealed between all parties yet despite advanced talks taking place. Marseille will move on to other targets for the meantime. The 29-year-old Ceballos is looking for regular first-team action after struggling with opportunities in Madrid's packed midfield.