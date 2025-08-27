Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos will not move to Marseille: Details
What's the story
Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos will not be making a move to French club Olympique de Marseille on loan. As per Fabrizio Romano, the player's move to Marseille is currently off. Romano had earlier stated that nothing was done or sealed between all parties yet despite advanced talks taking place. Marseille will move on to other targets for the meantime. The 29-year-old Ceballos is looking for regular first-team action after struggling with opportunities in Madrid's packed midfield.
Career highlights
Ceballos's Real Madrid career
Ceballos joined Real Madrid in 2017 and has since made 193 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and providing 16 assists. However, he hasn't been a regular starter due to competition from players like Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni. Ceballos has won 15 trophies with Real, including two La Liga honors. He made 44 appearances for Real Madrid last season in all competitions, making 2 assists.
Twitter Post
Deal off!
🚨❌ The deal for Dani Ceballos to Olympique Marseille is currently OFF.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2025
As reported earlier, nothing was done or sealed yet despite advanced talks last night… and OM won’t wait anymore.
OM will focus on different targets as Dani Ceballos wants to reflect on his future. pic.twitter.com/y9QrB6QNzn