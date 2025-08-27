Will Ravichandran Ashwin feature in Men's Hundred?

Indian cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin , who recently announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) , is reportedly interested in joining The Hundred next season. The Daily Telegraph claims that Ashwin is keen on participating in England's unique 100-ball format tournament. The move would make him the first Indian cricketer to do so, adding star power and a wide range of skills to the competition.

New opportunities Boost for The Hundred Ashwin's retirement from international cricket and IPL has opened doors for him to participate in global tournaments. The Daily Telegraph report said, "Ashwin plans to play in several leagues around the world over the coming years, and has identified The Hundred as a competition in which he would be eager to appear." His participation would certainly boost the league's appeal. Moreover, Ashwin's knack for experimenting could see him go the distance.

Career highlights A look at his IPL career Ashwin retired from the IPL after a disappointing season 2025 season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The off-spinner was bought back by the Super Kings for ₹9.75 crore at last year's mega auction. Ashwin, who made his IPL debut in 2009 with CSK, also played for Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals. In a stellar career, Ashwin took 187 wickets from 221 matches at 30.22 (BBM: 4/34).

Rule BCCI's current rule on player participation As per the BCCI's current rule, any contracted or non-contracted active cricketer involved in Indian cricket is not allowed to participate in foreign T20 leagues. The players may feature in First-class or List A cricket, but participation in franchise-based T20 leagues is not permitted. The BCCI grants a no-objection certificate (NOC) to only those players who have fully retired from Indian cricket, including the IPL.