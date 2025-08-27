Ravikumar Samarth to replace Karun Nair at Vidarbha: Know details
What's the story
Ravikumar Samarth, a seasoned Karnataka batsman, is likely to join Vidarbha for the upcoming domestic season. The move comes as a response to Karun Nair's departure from Vidarbha due to personal reasons. Samarth has played all his cricket for Karnataka until last season when he moved to Uttarakhand. Now, he is on the verge of another switch, this time with Vidarbha. Here's more.
Details
'I have taken the NOC from Uttarakhand'
"I have taken the NOC from Uttarakhand and am waiting for the formalities (with Vidarbha)," Samarth, who is a veteran of told Cricbuzz on Wednesday. The report adds that Vidrabha Cricket Association (VCA) sources, however, have revealed that Samarth is on way to being their new recruit. Meanwhile, Dhruv Shorey, originally from Delhi, will continue to be their second professional.
Player profile
Average of 39.72 in FC cricket and 41 in Ranji
In his 95 career First-Class matches, Samarth has scored a total of 6,157 runs at an average of 39.72. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 15 tons and 35 fifties with the best score of 235. 5,289 of Samarths runs have come in the Ranji Trophy at 41. He owns 14 tons and 28 fifties. Last season, Samarth managed 649 runs from 7 matches for Uttarakhand. He averaged 54.08 with two tons and 6 fifties.
Nair
Nair set to play for Karnataka again
Indian batter Nair, who was recently seen playing for India on the England tour, will return to his home side of Karnataka for the 2025-26 domestic season. Nair was with Vidarbha in the last two seasons but received a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Vidarbha Cricket Association. Nair had an impressive stint with Vidarbha in domestic cricket. He helped them win the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy title, scoring 863 runs from 16 innings at an average of 53.93.