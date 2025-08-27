Ravikumar Samarth to replace Karun Nair at Vidarbha: Know details

Ravikumar Samarth, a seasoned Karnataka batsman, is likely to join Vidarbha for the upcoming domestic season. The move comes as a response to Karun Nair 's departure from Vidarbha due to personal reasons. Samarth has played all his cricket for Karnataka until last season when he moved to Uttarakhand. Now, he is on the verge of another switch, this time with Vidarbha. Here's more.

Details 'I have taken the NOC from Uttarakhand' "I have taken the NOC from Uttarakhand and am waiting for the formalities (with Vidarbha)," Samarth, who is a veteran of told Cricbuzz on Wednesday. The report adds that Vidrabha Cricket Association (VCA) sources, however, have revealed that Samarth is on way to being their new recruit. Meanwhile, Dhruv Shorey, originally from Delhi, will continue to be their second professional.

Player profile Average of 39.72 in FC cricket and 41 in Ranji In his 95 career First-Class matches, Samarth has scored a total of 6,157 runs at an average of 39.72. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 15 tons and 35 fifties with the best score of 235. 5,289 of Samarths runs have come in the Ranji Trophy at 41. He owns 14 tons and 28 fifties. Last season, Samarth managed 649 runs from 7 matches for Uttarakhand. He averaged 54.08 with two tons and 6 fifties.