Jannik Sinner storms into US Open 3rd round: Key stats

Men's singles tennis world number one, Jannik Sinner , has stormed into the 3rd round of the 2025 US Open . Sinner, who is defending his title here at the Flushing Meadows, beat Alexei Popyrin in straight sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sinner took down Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Earlier in the opening round, Sinner demolished Vit Kopriva 6-1, 6-1, 6-2. Here are further details.

Numbers 83-19 win-loss record at Grand Slams for Sinner With this result, Sinner has raced to an 83-19 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Meanwhile, at the US Open, his win-loss record reads 19-5. The four-time Grand Slam champion has reached the final of each major event in 2025. He won the season-opening Australian Open before being a runner-up at Roland Garros. Thereafter, he won the Wimbledon. He is 22-1 this season.

Information H2H record: Sinner makes it 1-1 versus Popyrin This was the 2nd meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour. Before this, the two players had met at ATP Masters 1000 Madrid in 2021 where Popyrin took down Sinner 7-6, 6-2 in R32.