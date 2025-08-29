Champions League draw revealed: Check details of Premier League teams

The draw for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League league phase has been announced, with Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City set to face Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid . Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will also have a tough task as they take on defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The league phase of the tournament features 36 teams, each playing eight different opponents, rather than being divided into groups.

Group matches League phase fixtures for Liverpool and Manchester City The league phase will see six Premier League teams in action for the first time. However, they can't face each other until the knockout stages. Liverpool will play Real Madrid (H), Inter (A), Atletico Madrid (A), Frankfurt (A), PSV (H), Marseille (A), Qarabağ (H), Galatasaray (A). Manchester City will take on Borussia Dortmund (H), Real Madrid (A), Leverkusen (H), Villarreal (A), Napoli (H), Bodø/Glimt (A), Galatasaray (H), Monaco (A) in the league stage.

Tough matches Chelsea and Arsenal's league phase matches UEFA Conference League winners and FIFA Club World Cup champions Chelsea will take on Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Atalanta, Ajax, Napoli, Pafos, and Qarabag in their league phase matches. Meanwhile, Arsenal has been drawn against the likes of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Kairat Almaty, and Athletic Bilbao.

Group stage Newcastle United and Tottenham's league phase fixtures Newcastle United, who are back in the Champions League, will face both Barcelona and PSG. Thy will take on the likes of Barcelona (H), PSG (A), Benfica (H), Leverkusen (A), PSV (H), Marseille (A), Athletic Club (H), Union SG (A). Tottenham Hotspur qualified for the tournament by winning the Europa League and will face Borussia Dortmund (H), PSG (A), Villarreal (H), Frankfurt (A), Slavia Praha (H), Bodø/Glimt (A), Copenhagen (H), Monaco (A).

Qualification details Six Premier League teams in this season's Champions League Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle qualified for the tournament by finishing in the top five of the Premier League. Tottenham secured their spot by winning the Europa League trophy. Aston Villa (6th) will play in the Europa League along with Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, FA Cup winners Crystal Palace are in the Conference League after being relegated from Europa League over multi-club ownership rules.

Do you know? Key dates of league phase The first matches of this league phase will be played on September 16, with the final round scheduled for January 28, 2026. This season's final match is set to take place in Budapest.

Twitter Post Pot 1 teams! ✅ Home and away opponents for Pot 1 teams 🏠✈️#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/mWi7lwxw3I — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 28, 2025

Twitter Post Pot 2 teams! ✅ Home and away opponents for Pot 2 teams 🏠✈️#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/Nqis4DXlU2 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 28, 2025

Twitter Post Pot 3 teams! ✅ Home and away opponents for Pot 3 teams 🏠✈️#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/kEt1qqRglh — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 28, 2025