Arsenal's Kai Havertz undergoes successful knee surgery: Details here

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has successfully undergone surgery for his knee injury, the club confirmed. The procedure was described as a "successful minor surgical procedure" and was performed on Thursday. According to Sky Sports News, the injury isn't expected to keep him out for a long time. Arsenal remain optimistic that Havertz will be back in weeks, not months. Here's more.

Injury impact Havertz joins a long list of absentees Havertz sustained the injury in the first week of the Premier League season, after returning from a hamstring problem that had sidelined him from February to May this year. His absence has added to Arsenal's growing injury list, which includes Bukayo Saka (expected to be out for three to four weeks with a left hamstring injury), Martin Odegaard (shoulder injury), Christian Norgaard, Ben White, and Gabriel Jesus.

Future matches Arteta to provide updates on White, Norgaard, and Jesus Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to address the media on Friday, ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday. He will provide updates on the injuries of White and Norgaard, as well as Jesus, who recently shared a video of himself training after recovering from his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in January.

Twitter Post Update! Injury update: Kai Havertz — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 28, 2025