Chelsea have agreed to a £40 million deal with Manchester United for the transfer of Alejandro Garnacho. As per Fabrizio Romano, there is a 10% sell-on clause agreed with Manchester United. Garnacho will travel to London on Friday for medical tests and contract signing as new Chelsea player. Notably, Garnacho is set to be Man United's fourth biggest sale in history, following Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, and Angel Di Maria. Here are further details.

Transfer impact United settle for lower fee The deal comes after a compromise was reached over Garnacho's valuation, which United had initially set at £50 million. As per Sky Sports News, Chelsea were only willing to pay £25 million, leading to negotiations that eventually settled on the current figure. The transfer is seen as a pragmatic solution by United, who believe it is the best outcome for both parties involved.

Player's decision Garnacho's situation at United Garnacho turned down offers from other clubs throughout the summer as he was keen on joining Chelsea. He had been told he could leave at the end of last season and was not training with Ruben Amorim's first-team squad. United manager Amorim had earlier acknowledged that while Garnacho is a talented player, sometimes things don't work out in football.

Club strategy Chelsea's financial implications and other transfer targets Chelsea are not worried about the financial implications of this deal on their UEFA settlement agreement. They need to maintain a "positive transfer balance" to register new players for the Champions League, but sources at Stamford Bridge have downplayed any pressure to raise funds. The club is also looking at other potential signings such as Fermin Lopez from Barcelona, while Tyrique George is attracting interest from several clubs including Roma and RB Leipzig.

Information Garnacho has made 144 appearances for Man United Garnacho has clocked 144 appearances for Man United. He owns a tally of 26 goals and 19 assists. Last season, Garnacho made 58 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and making 10 assists.