Iga Swiatek survives scare to progress at US Open: Stats

Women's singles world number two, Iga Swiatek , has progressed to the 3rd round of the 2025 US Open. Swiatek, who came into this tournament on the back of winning her maiden WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open, beat Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands in three sets. Swiatek won the contest 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in to survive a scare at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Here's more.

Numbers 102-20 win-loss record at Grand Slams The Cincinnati Open win marked Swiatek's 11th WTA 1000 title and 24th overall. Last month, she won the Wimbledon. Notably, Swiatek is 102-20 at Grand Slams in women's singles. She is a six-time Slam winner. Swiatek is also 22-5 at the US Open and has won the tournament once. In 2025, Swiatek 19-2 at Grand Slams.

Details Here are the match stats Swiatek doled out 7 aces compared to her opponent's 1. Lamens committed 8 double faults with Swiatek committing four. Swiatek converted 6/12 break points. She clocked 26 winners with Lamens clocking 13. Poland's Swiatek made 29 unforced errors with Lamens making 23. Swiatek won 10/16 net points. She had a 64% win on the 1st serve and 57% win on the 2nd.