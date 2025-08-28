By the numbers: Notable hard-court records of Novak Djokovic 

Serbian legend Novak Djokovic reached the 2025 US Open third round after beating Zachary Svajda. Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, claimed a 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win in the men's singles second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. With this, the Serb equaled legend Roger Federer 's all-time record of winning 191 hard-court matches at Grand Slams. Have a look at Djokovic's notable hard-court records.

Record Djokovic emulates his former rival Defeating Svajda, Djokovic equaled his former rival Federer in terms of most hard-court match-wins at Grand Slams. In a stellar career, Federer won 191 hard-court matches at Majors. His tally includes 102 wins at the Australian Open and 89 at the US Open. Meanwhile, Djokovic has amassed 99 wins at the Australian Open besides winning 92 US Open matches.

Information Who owns most hard-court titles? One of the most prolific hard-court players, Djokovic has won a total of 71 titles on this surface, the joint-most with Federer. These include a record 50 Big Titles (Grand Slams, Masters tournaments, and ATP Finals).

Australian Open Record 10 Australian Open titles Djokovic has racked up the most hard-court titles at Grand Slams (14). He has won 10 honors at the Australian Open alone, the most by a distance. The Serb has a perfect 10-0 record in Australian Open finals. Notably, Federer follows Djokovic with six trophies. The latter also has the highest win percentage (90.80) at this hard-court Slam (99-10).

US Open Joint second-most US Open titles Djokovic currently has the joint second-most titles at the US Open (4), with Rafael Nadal and John McEnroe. The trio is only behind Federer, Pete Sampras, and Jimmy Connors, each of whom owns five trophies. Djokovic has played the most finals at the US Open (10). He owns a 4-6 win-loss record in summit clashes. He is now 92-14 at the US open.