Next Article
Newcastle United agree club-record £64m deal for Nick Woltemade: Details
By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 28, 2025 11:03 pm
What's the story
Newcastle United have agreed a club-record £64m deal for Nick Woltemade. The Magpies, who are in desperate situation this summer in terms of signing a forward, have gone all out to rope in the Stuttgart player. As per Sky Sports News, the Germany international will now travel to Newcastle to undergo a medical. Here are further details.
Isak
This could pave way for Isak's departure
Woltemade's arrival could see Alexander Isak leave for Liverpool. Isak has mantained his clear stance since July that he only wants a move to Liverpool. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are ready to bid again if Newcastle open doors to exit. Earlier this month, Liverpool made a £110 million plus add-ons bid for the 25-year-old striker but it was rejected by Newcastle.