Newcastle United agree club-record £64m deal for Nick Woltemade: Details

Isak

This could pave way for Isak's departure

Woltemade's arrival could see Alexander Isak leave for Liverpool. Isak has mantained his clear stance since July that he only wants a move to Liverpool. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are ready to bid again if Newcastle open doors to exit. Earlier this month, Liverpool made a £110 million plus add-ons bid for the 25-year-old striker but it was rejected by Newcastle.