Manchester United owners back Ruben Amorim amid Grimsby Town defeat

Despite a surprising Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town, Manchester United 's head coach Ruben Amorim has the full backing of the club's ownership, as per BBC Sport. The loss was a major blow for Amorim and his team, who had to fight back from two goals down and were outplayed for an hour at Blundell Park. Here's more.

Backing Man United hierarchy want to avoid making short-term decisions Despite Amorim's post-match comments raising doubts about his future, the club's top brass remains unwavering in their support. Sources have told BBC Sport that an uncertainty regarding Amorim does not exist from the top down. They said it was always felt the journey being taken under the former Sporting Lisbon boss would be a long one and that the club want to avoid making short-term decisions based around a couple of poor results.

Words What did Amorim say after Grimsby defeat? "I am shocked because we are in the moment when we make a lot of changes, " Amorim said on ITV. "We try to fight a lot of things but then when we have these moments, we need to show up. If we don't show up, you can feel that something has to change and you are not going to change 22 players again."

Words (2) My players spoke for me, really loud, says Amorim Amorim said his players spoke for him, really loud when asked whether goalkeeper Andre Onana was a major issue. "With all due respect, when you play against a fourth division team, it's not the goalkeeper, it's everything," he told Sky Sports. "It's the environment, it's the way we face the competition. We know that in the moment, people will pay attention to everything, it's massive - every detail. We showed that performance today. My players spoke for me, really loud."

Historic loss Historic low for United The defeat at Grimsby was a historic low for Manchester United, marking their first-ever loss to a fourth-tier team. Despite the setback, Amorim faced the media and spoke to MUTV about his grim assessment of the situation. He said, "Let's focus on the next game and then we have time to think about things." "We have a job to do, a job to prepare, and then we will stop and think things through."