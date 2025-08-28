Manchester United suffer Grimsby Town shock in Carabao Cup: Stats

League Two side Grimsby Town have sent Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup 2025-26. The hosts were the superior side against a team two divisions above them. Andre Onana's two goalkeeping errors saw the Premier League outfit succumb to a 2-0 deficit in the 1st half. Substitute Bryan Mbeumo and defender Harry Maguire pulled things back. Grimsby beat Man United 12-11 on penalties.

1st half Grimsby go 2-0 up in the 1st half Manuel Ugarte was robbed of the ball in midfield as Grimsby moved quickly with Darragh Burns clipping a ball over into the box for Charles Vernam. The winger who took a touch and smashed a shot through Onana at the near post. Onana's howler led to Grimsby's 2nd. He came out to punch a cross and made no contact. Tyrell Warren scored thereafter.

Information Match stats from the 1st half The hosts had six attempts with three shots on target in the 1st half. Ruben Amorim's men managed 4 shots on target from 10 attempts. Man United had 10 touches in the opposition box with Grimsby managing 8. Man United had 64.5% ball possession.

2nd half 2nd half: Grimsby have a 3rd goal ruled out Grimsby, who had a goal ruled out in the 1st half, should have scored in the 50th minute. Ayden Heaven's big block saved his side. However, Heaven missed an opener header moments later to score for Man United. Substitute Bruno Fernandes then had his shot saved by Christy Pym. In the 72nd minute, Grimsby had a 3rd goal ruled out for offside.

Fight Man United score two late goals Moments after Grimsby had a goal ruled out for offside, Man United's new signing, Bryan Mbeumo, handed his side a lifeline. Mbeumo, who came on as a substitute, drove forward and cleverly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner in the 75th minute from Kobbie Mainoo's assist. In the 89th minute, Maguire scored from a header. Mason Mount provided the assist.

Information Here are the match stats in full Man United registered 28 attempts with nine shots on target. The hosts had 10 attempts with 4 shots on target. The Red Devils clocked 70.50% ball possession and had 47 touches in the opposition box. The hosts had 16 such touches.

Penalties A look at Grimsby Town's penalties Grimsby Town penalties: Jaze Kabia scored Darragh Burns scored Clarke Oduor missed Reece Staunton scored Henry Brown scored Cameron McJannet scored Geza Turi scored Jayden Sweeney scored Evan Khouri scored Pym scored Jaze Kabia scored Darragh Burns scored