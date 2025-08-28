Jessica Pegula storms into US Open 3rd round: Key stats

Women's singles 4th seed, Jessica Pegula, has reached the 2025 US Open 3rd round. Pegula took down Anna Blinkova in straight sets at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Pegula won the contest 6-1, 6-3 to reach the third round at US Open for the 6th successive season. Notably, Pegula was the runner-up last year, having lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Information 54-26 win-loss record at Grand Slams With this result, Pegula is 54-26 at Grand Slams. In 2025, she owns a 7-3 win-loss record. At the US Open, this was Pegula's 20th win. She is 20-8 here at the Flushing Meadows.

Details A look at the match stats Pegula doled out two aces compared to one from Blinkova. The latter also committed three double faults with Pegula going unscathed. Pegula had 30 winners to her opponent's 7. However, she made 17 unforced errors to Blinkova's 11. Pegula owned a 64% win on the 1st serve and 53% win on the 2nd. She converted 6/11 break points.