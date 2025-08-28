Vijay Shankar leaves Tamil Nadu, joins Tripura for domestic season

In a surprising turn of events, former Tamil Nadu captain Vijay Shankar has decided to leave his home state and join Tripura. The 34-year-old all-rounder has been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). As per ESPNcricinfo, the decision comes just days after he played for TNCA President's XI in the Buchi Babu tournament against Himachal Pradesh.

Exclusion impact Shankar's exclusion from crucial matches Shankar's move comes after he was left out of the second round of the Buchi Babu match against Maharashtra. He had also missed Tamil Nadu's first two Ranji Trophy matches last year and sat out a few games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The all-rounder had previously expressed how difficult it was to miss games despite performing well, which may have contributed to his decision for a fresh challenge.

Career highlights A look at his Ranji and FC stats In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, Shankar scored an impressive 476 runs at an average of 52.88, including two centuries against Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh. In 58 Ranji matches, he owns 3,142 runs at 44.25 with 11 tons and 16 fifties. Overall, he has played 70 First-Class matches and scored 3,702 runs at an average of 45.14 with as many as 11 hundreds and 22 fifties. The medium-pacer has also taken a total of 43 wickets in his career thus far at 53.93.

Leadership legacy Shankar's contributions to Tamil Nadu cricket Shankar has been a key player in Tamil Nadu's middle-order since his breakout season in 2014-15. He has captained the state team and led them to several victories, including the Vijay Hazare and Deodhar Trophy in the 2016-17 season. In 2021-22, he also led Tamil Nadu to its third Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 title. His departure opens up an opportunity for younger players to make their mark on the team.