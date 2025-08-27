US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer's hard-court record

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached the 2025 US Open third round after beating Zachary Svajda. Djokovic, the former world number one, claimed a 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win in the men's singles second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. With this, the Serb equaled legend Roger Federer's all-time record of winning 191 hard-court matches at Grand Slams. Here are the key stats.

Record Djokovic emulates his former rival As mentioned, Djokovic equaled his former rival Federer in terms of most hard-court match-wins at Grand Slams. In a stellar career, Federer won 191 hard-court matches at Majors. His tally includes 102 wins at the Australian Open and 89 at the US Open. Meanwhile, Djokovic has amassed 99 wins at the Australian Open besides winning 92 US Open matches.

US Open Record at US Open Djokovic currently has the joint second-most titles at the US Open (4), with Rafael Nadal and John McEnroe. The trio is only behind Federer, Pete Sampras, and Jimmy Connors, each of whom owns five trophies. Djokovic has played the most finals at the US Open (10). He owns a 4-6 win-loss record in summit clashes. He is now 92-14 at the US open.

Title Djokovic eyes 25th major title The last of Djokovic's 24 Grand Slam titles came at the 2023 US Open. He beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win the men's singles final. At 36 years and 111 days, Djokovic also became the oldest US Open men's singles champion in the Open Era. The Serb is now vying to break Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles.