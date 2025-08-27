Chelsea close in on Alejandro Garnacho signing from Manchester United

Chelsea are on the verge of finalizing a deal with Manchester United for the transfer of Alejandro Garnacho, as per Sky Sports News. The two clubs have been negotiating over Garnacho's valuation, which United had set at £50 million—more than what Chelsea were willing to pay. However, both sides are now nearing a compromise, with hopes of completing the deal before Monday's Deadline Day.

Information Chelsea confirm their proposal worth £35/40m for Garnacho Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has said Chelsea confirmed their proposal worth £35/40m as total package. They are now waiting for Man United's green light. The deal is set to happen and it's just matter of time. Garnacho only wants Chelsea, having rejected advances from Saudi Pro League.

Twitter Post Locked in talks! 🚨🔵 Chelsea and Man United, locked in talks for Alejandro Garnacho’s transfer.#CFC confirmed their proposal worth £35/40m as total package, waiting for Man United’s green light.



The deal will happen, just matter of time… as Garnacho only wants Chelsea.



Here we go, soon 🔜 pic.twitter.com/ymPwMJ6CyD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2025

Transfer preference Garnacho's situation at United Garnacho has reportedly turned down offers from other clubs as he prefers a move to Chelsea. The winger was told he could leave Man United at the end of last season and is currently not training with their first-team squad. United boss Ruben Amorim acknowledged that while Garnacho is a talented player, things haven't worked out for him at Old Trafford.

Manager's insight Amorim speaks on Garnacho Earlier this summer, Amorim said, "You can understand and you can see he's a really talented boy, and sometimes things don't work out." He added that "Garnacho wants a different thing with a different leadership," hinting at the player's desire for a new challenge. The United boss also stressed the importance of player sales this summer as he aims for a smaller squad without European competitions.

Information Garnacho has made 144 appearances for Man United Garnacho has clocked 144 appearances for Man United. He owns a tally of 26 goals and 19 assists. Last season, Garnacho made 58 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and making 10 assists.