Tottenham Hotspur register interest in RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons, according to Sky Sports News. The move comes as part of Spurs's efforts to bolster their squad before the transfer window closes on Monday. The North London club is particularly keen on adding a No 10 after missing out on key targets Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze. Gibbs-White ended up signing a contract extension with Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, Eze snubbed Spurs for Arsenal.

Transfer pursuits Spurs yet to make formal approach for Simons Despite their interest in Simons, the report adds that Spurs have yet to make a formal approach. Chelsea are currently leading the race for his signature. Other potential targets include Lucas Paqueta of West Ham and Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa, but both clubs are not open to selling their respective players at this time.

Information Simons owns 22 goals and 21 assists for Leipzig In 78 matches for Leipzig across all competitions, Simons has clocked 22 goals. He also owns 21 assists. 18 of his goals have come in 58 Bundesliga games. Last season, he bagged 10 goals and 6 assists from 25 Bundesliga games.

Transfer setbacks Eze and Gibbs-White deals fell through The late move of Eze to Arsenal was a major blow for Spurs. The club thought they had an agreement with Crystal Palace and the player himself. Similarly, Morgan Gibbs-White was seen as an ideal target by head coach Thomas Frank but the deal didn't go through amid a bizarre few weeks with Nottingham Forest.