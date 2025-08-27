Victoria Azarenka completes 100 wins at hard court Majors: Stats

Veteran women's singles tennis ace, Victoria Azarenka , has completed 100 wins at hard court Majors. Azarenka, who has joined an illustrious set of players to in this exclusive club, beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the 2nd round of the 2025 US Open . Azarenka prevailed 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets against Pavlyuchenkova on Court 17. Here are further details and stats.

Do you know? Azarenka wins her 100th hard-court match at Grand Slams As per Opta, Azarenka (100) is the fifth player in the Open Era to claim 100+ women's singles main draw wins at hard court Majors, after Steffi Graf, Lindsay Davenport and Williams sisters (Venus and Serena).

Numbers 50 wins for Azarenka at the US Open Azarenka has raced to a win-loss record of 166-25 at Grand Slams. Notably, she has completed 50 wins at the US Open. The three-time US Open finalist owns a 50-17 win-loss record here. In addition, she owns a 50-15 win-loss record at the Australian Open. The two-time champion's overall record at hard court Majors read 100-32. In 2025, Azarenka is 3-3 at Grand Slams.

Information 8-2 win-loss record for Azarenka over Pavlyuchenkova With this performance, Azarenka has raced to an 8-2 win-loss record over Pavlyuchenkova on the WTA Tour. Before this, the two meet during last year's Toronto Open where Azarenka prevailed in straight sets.