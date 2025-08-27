US Open 2025, Emma Raducanu reaches 3rd round: Key stats

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu has cruised into the third round of the tournament for the first time since her 2021 title win. She achieved this feat by defeating Indonesia's Janice Tjen in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. The match lasted just an hour and was Raducanu's second consecutive victory over a qualifier at this year's event. Here are further details.

Match analysis A look at match stats Raducanu's serve was a major asset in her match against Tjen. She hit eight aces compared to her opponent's one. Raducanu also didn't commit any double fault with Tjen committing two. In terms of winners, Raducanu edged past her opponent 16-11. She also clocked 8 unforced errors to Tjen's 18. Raducanu had a 76% win on the 1st serve and 60% win on the 2nd. The 22-year-old also countered Tjen's game style effectively, targeting her backhand and forcing errors.

Career trajectory Raducanu's journey in 2025 US Open Raducanu's journey to the third round of a major for the third time in 2025 has been marked by her impressive performances. She will next face either ninth seed Elena Rybakina or qualifier Tereza Valentova, hoping to reach the second week of a major for the fourth time overall. Despite facing nerves and tension on her return to Flushing Meadows this year, Raducanu has shown resilience and determination in her quest for success.

Do you know? Unique record for Raducanu As per Opta, Raducanu has dropped just six games to reach the third round of the women's singles at the US Open 2025, it is the fewest games she has dropped to reach the third round of a Major during her career.