Mandeep Singh parts ways with Tripura ahead of new season

Batter Mandeep Singh has announced his decision to part ways with Tripura ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season. The cricketer took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the opportunity and reflect on his time with the team. "Thank you Tripura CA for giving me the opportunity to play last season, I enjoyed my time there," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Performance review Mandeep's stellar performance in the 2024-25 season Mandeep led Tripura in all formats during the 2024-25 season. He played six matches each in the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, and seven games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Despite Tripura not making it past the group stages of these tournaments, Mandeep's performance was commendable. He scored an unbeaten 124 and five half-centuries in Ranji Trophy, three fifties with a top score of 94 against Bengal in Vijay Hazare Trophy, and two half-centuries in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s.

Career shift A significant move for Mandeep Before joining Tripura, Mandeep had a long 15-year stint with Punjab. He had captained them to victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali title during his last season, ending a three-decade-long trophy drought. However, after just one season with Tripura, he has now decided to move on again. His next destination remains uncertain as of now.