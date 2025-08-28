Asia Cup: Rashid Khan says Afghanistan have 'no specific targets'

Afghanistan's cricket captain, Rashid Khan , has said that his team doesn't have any "specific targets" for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The statement comes ahead of a T20 international tri-series against Pakistan and the UAE in Sharjah. The tournament will be a preparation for next month's Asia Cup, which will also be held in the UAE. Here are further details.

Past achievements Afghanistan's recent success in ICC global events Afghanistan have been on a roll in recent ICC global events, reaching the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup and coming close to the last four at the ODI Champions Trophy earlier this year. They also had a stellar run at the 2023 one-day World Cup, where they registered impressive victories over England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Focus shift Rashid on team's approach for Asia Cup "We do not have specific targets, and we do not want to put extra pressure on our players," Rashid said in a press conference. "Our target is to play the brand of cricket we have played over the years. For us, the main target is to put in 200 per cent effort on the ground. I think we have been doing well in the ICC events, and although we haven't played T20I cricket over the last few months, the guys have been playing in T20 leagues around the world and that has helped."

Team composition Afghan squad for tri-series Afghanistan announced their squad for the upcoming T20I tournament in Sharjah. As mentioned, the team will play against Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting Friday. The selection is nearly identical to their Asia Cup squad, with Naveen-ul-Haq being the only exclusion from this tri-series. Squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Abdollah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi.