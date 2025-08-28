UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025: Afghanistan, Pakistan clash in Sharjah

The highly anticipated 2025 UAE T20I Tri-Series will begin with a clash between Afghanistan and Pakistan . The match is scheduled to take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on August 29. The two teams are set to clash in nearly two years in the shortest format. They have produced several riveting encounters in the past. Notably, Afghanistan have won three of their last four T20Is against Pakistan.

Game information Pitch report and streaming details The first T20I of the 2025 UAE T20I Tri-Series will start on August 29 at 8:30pm IST. Historically, the Sharjah pitch has always favored batters, with dew further helping them. However, it has also been double-paced in the past, which could bring spinners into play. Besides, fans can catch all the action live on FanCode (app and website).

Information A look at head-to-head record Afghanistan and Pakistan have clashed seven times in T20Is, between 2013 and 2023. Afghanistan lost the first three encounters (2013, 2021, and 2022). In 2023, Afghanistan scripted history by beat Pakistan 2-1 in the three-match series. Notably, the matches were held in Sharjah.

Afghanistan Rashid Khan set to lead Afghanistan It is worth noting that Afghanistan haven't played international cricket since the ICC Champions Trophy in February this year. This long break from international cricket makes their performance against Pakistan all the more interesting. Squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Abdollah Ahmadzai, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Pakistan Pakistan coming off series win In contrast to Afghanistan, Pakistan have seen certain ups and downs. They lost the three-match T20I series in Bangladesh before winning one in West Indies. Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, and Sufyan Moqim.