Bangladesh vs Netherlands, T20I series 2025: Here's the statistical preview

Bangladesh will host Netherlands for a three-match T20I match series, starting August 30. All matches will take place at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The 2nd and 3rd encounter will take place on September 1 and 3 respectively. This will be a key series for both sides with preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Bangladesh also have the Asia Cup after this series.

Information 4-1 in terms of H2H record for Bangladesh As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have met 5 times in T20Is. Bangladesh have won four games with the Dutch claiming one win. Three of the games have been played in T20 World Cups with the Tigers keeping a clean slate.

Bangladesh Bangladesh's performance in their last 5 bilateral T20I series In the last 5 T20I bilateral series, Bangladesh own a 3-2 win-loss record. The team beat West Indies 3-0 away in December 2024. In May 2025, Bangladesh lost 2-1 away to UAE. Thereafter, Pakistan blanked them 3-0 at home. Bangladesh bounced back by beating Sri Lanka 2-1 away and Pakistan 2-1 at home. In their last 15 T20Is, Bangladesh own an 8-7 win-loss record.

Information Netherlands won T20 World Cup Europe Region Final 2025 Netherlands won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Final 2025 after beating Italy in the final. They played 4 games in the tournament, winning three and losing one. All matches were held in The Hague.

BAN Player focus and stats - Bangladesh cricket team In 107 matches, Bangladesh's current captain, Litton Das, owns 2,292 runs at 22.47. He has smashed 12 fifties. Towhid Hridoy has amassed 900 runs across 40 T20I innings at 26.47 (50s: 3). In 111 matches, left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman has bagged 139 wickets at 21.02. With an average of 22.86, Taskin Ahmed has done a fine job. He owns 88 scalps.

NED Player focus and stats - Netherlands cricket team With 2,278 runs from 84 T20Is, Max O'Dowd is Netherlands' top scorer. He averages 30.37 with his strike rate being 122-plus. Scott Edwards owns 1,205 runs from 79 matches (71 innings) at 23.17 (50s: 2). With the ball, 32-year-old Paul Adriaan van Meekeren owns 84 wickets at 20.70. He is Netherlands' top wicket-taker. Kyle Klein owns 24 wickets from 14 games at 14.45.

Squad A look at Bangladesh's squad BAN squad: Litton Das (c & wk), Jaker Ali (wk), Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan.