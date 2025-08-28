1st ODI: Can Zimbabwe challenge Sri Lanka in 50-over leg?

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the opener of the two-match ODI series. The match will be played at Harare Sports Club on August 29. It promises an exciting contest as Zimbabwe look to rebuild after losing their recent T20I and Test encounters. Meanwwhile, Sri Lanka are the favorites despite the injured Wanindu Hasaranga's absence. Here's the preview.

Details Pitch report and streaming details The 1st ODI at Harare Sports Club will begin at 1:00pm IST. Historically, the pitches on this iconic ground have been batting-friendly. Moreover, the shorter dimensions of boundaries further aid batters. Besides, seamers also garner movement at the start. The average first-inning score at this venue is around 230. While the match won't be broadcast live, Fancode (app and website) will stream it live.

Matchup stats A look at the head-to-head record Sri Lanka have a dominant ODI record against Zimbabwe, winning 49 of their 64 encounters. Zimbabwe have won just 12 times, while three matches were abandoned. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Lankans have a win-loss record of 14-4 against Zimbabwe in home ODIs. Meanwhile, SL have a 20-3 lead over Zimbabwe away from home (ODIs).

Team analysis Recent form of both sides Zimbabwe enter this series with confidence, after a close 2-1 ODI series win over Ireland at home earlier this year. However, they fared poorly in the T20I tri-series and New Zealand Tests. The hosts will try to take advantage of their home conditions against higher-ranked opponents. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka come to the tour after consistent results in recent ODI series against Australia and Bangladesh.

Squads Here are the two squads Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, and Dilshan Madushanka. Zimbabwe squad: Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Ernest Masuku, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, and Sean Williams.