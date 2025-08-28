Asia Cup 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga returns to Sri Lanka squad

Sri Lanka have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup , with leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga making a comeback. The player had suffered a hamstring injury during the last series against Bangladesh, which led to his exclusion from Sri Lanka's ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe. However, he is expected to be fit for the tournament in UAE. Here are the details.

Team composition Four changes made to the squad Hasaranga replaces Dushan Hemantha in the squad announced for the Zimbabwe series. Uncapped batter Vishen Halambage is the only other change from that squad. With Hasaranga's return, four changes have been made to the Asia Cup-bound team from one that lost to Bangladesh at home. Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Eshan Malinga have been left out while batters Nuwanidu Fernando and Kamil Mishara along with fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera have been included.

Strategy A spin-heavy attack for Sri Lanka The squad also features spinners Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, and ambidextrous spinner Kamindu Mendis. This makes it a spin-heavy attack for the tournament. Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne are the two seam bowling all-rounders in the team. For pace, Asalanka has Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara and left-arm seamer Binura Fernando at his disposal.

Upcoming matches Batting unit of the team The batting unit of the team lacks muscle power but has players like Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara and captain Charith Asalanka. The eight-team Asia Cup will start in Abu Dhabi on September 9 with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the opener. Sri Lanka will play their first match against Bangladesh on September 13. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4 stage where they will play three matches.