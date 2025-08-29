1st ODI, Ben Curran hammers 70 versus Sri Lanka: Stats

Knock

Curran shines and adds 118-run stand alongside Williams

Zimbabwe were reduced to 0/2 with Asitha Fernando running the show. Williams came to the crease and joined hands with Curran. The two thwarted the Lankans thereafter with a solid 118-run stand. The pair batted sensibly and got the odd boundaries. In the 21st over, both players completed their fifties. Williams perished for 57 before Curran got dismissed. Fernando got the timely wicket.