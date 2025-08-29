1st ODI, Ben Curran hammers 70 versus Sri Lanka: Stats
What's the story
Zimbabwe opener Ben Curran (70) made his presence felt versus Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI being played at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Chasing 299 runs to win the contest, Curran saw his side get reduced to 0/2 in the 1st over. Thereafter, Sean Williams joined him and the pair 118 runs for the 3rd wicket. Curran fell shortly after Williams' dismissal. Here's more.
Knock
Curran shines and adds 118-run stand alongside Williams
Zimbabwe were reduced to 0/2 with Asitha Fernando running the show. Williams came to the crease and joined hands with Curran. The two thwarted the Lankans thereafter with a solid 118-run stand. The pair batted sensibly and got the odd boundaries. In the 21st over, both players completed their fifties. Williams perished for 57 before Curran got dismissed. Fernando got the timely wicket.
Stats
2nd fifty-plus score for Curran in ODIs
Curran hit 70 runs from 90 balls. His knock was laced with 8 fours. Playing his 7th ODI, the opener has raced to 261 runs at 43.50. This is his maiden fifty in ODIs. He also owns a ton. As per ESPNcricinfo, the batter now owns 1,369 runs in List A cricket from 46 matches at 34-plus. He hit his 10th fifty (100s: 2).