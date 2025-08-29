Sikandar Raza's 23rd ODI fifty goes in vain versus SL
What's the story
Sikandar Raza almost pulled off a chase versus Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI held at Harare Sports Club, Harare. The all-rounder was part of a brilliant 128-run stand alongside Tony Munyonga for the 6th wicket. Zimbabwe, chasing 299, were 289/3 with 10 needed from 6 balls. Raza's dismissal in the first ball of the 50th over changed the complexion as Zimbabwe fell short.
Knock
A solid effort from Raza
It was a terrific effort from Raza, who came in when his side was 118/3. He built his innings steadily as Zimbabwe were 161/5 at one stage. Thereafter, he brought his experience into play and found support in Munyonga (43*). Raza was controlling the narrative but perished to Dilshan Madushanka, who completed a hat-trick and helped his side win by 7 runs.
Stats
4th ODI fifty for Raza vs Sri Lanka
Raza's 87-ball 92 was a valiant effort. He hit 8 fours (SR: 105.75). Playing his 152nd ODI, Raza has 4,417 runs from 143 innings at 36.50. This was his 23rd fifty (100s: 7). In 18 matches versus Sri Lanka, Raza has 446 runs at 37.16 (50s: 4), as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, 2,852 of his ODI runs have come at home (100s: 6, 50s: 13).