Sikandar Raza's 23rd ODI fifty goes in vain versus SL

Knock

A solid effort from Raza

It was a terrific effort from Raza, who came in when his side was 118/3. He built his innings steadily as Zimbabwe were 161/5 at one stage. Thereafter, he brought his experience into play and found support in Munyonga (43*). Raza was controlling the narrative but perished to Dilshan Madushanka, who completed a hat-trick and helped his side win by 7 runs.