Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Pitch report, stats, and conditions

The highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the T20 Asia Cup 2025 will take place on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have started their campaigns on a high note, with India beating UAE by nine wickets and Pakistan thrashing Oman by 93 runs. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as both sides look to continue their winning momentum in Group A. Here is the pitch report.

Pitch report How will the pitch play? The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium is expected to favor spinners, with pacers likely to get some movement early on. Batters will have to rotate the strike and negotiate spinners well in the middle overs. India had fielded three spinners against UAE while Pakistan also went spin-heavy against Oman, indicating a similar strategy for this high-stakes encounter.

Weather conditions Weather forecast for today The weather forecast for today suggests no rain during the match. However, it could be hot and humid, which may pose a challenge for players on both sides. The conditions are likely to have an impact on the game, making it even more exciting as teams adapt to these external factors while trying to outplay each other strategically.

Venue stats Notable stadium stats The highest T20I total at Dubai International Cricket Stadium is 212/2 by India against Afghanistan in 2022, as per ESPNcricinfo. Pakistan's best score here is 187/10 against Sri Lanka in 2013, which they lost. The lowest team total at this venue is held by West Indies (55/10), while Pakistan's lowest total here is 74/10 against Australia in 2012. India's lowest score at this ground is a modest 110/7 against New Zealand in 2021.

Stats T20I stats at this venue The Dubai International Stadium has hosted a total number of 95 Men's T20 Internationals to date. Notably, 46 of them have been won by the teams batting first. The average run rates of teams batting first and second innings here are 7.34 and 7.26, respectively. While the highest score chased successfully by a team is 184 for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in 2022, the lowest score defended is 144 for Pakistan vs England in 2012 (matches involving two full-member teams).