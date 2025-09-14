Apple isn't done: 10 more product launches on the horizon

Apple recently held its iPhone 17 launch event, but the tech giant isn't done just yet. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has at least 10 more product launches in the pipeline. Half of these are expected to be unveiled by the end of this year. The upcoming releases include a refreshed iPad Pro and Vision Pro headset with Apple's new M5 chip, as well as an updated AirTag item tracker featuring the U2 chip for improved precision finding capabilities.

Product upgrades Apple TV and HomePod mini will also get a refresh Apple's smart home products, the Apple TV and HomePod mini, are also due for a refresh. Both devices will get a new processor and Apple's in-house N1 networking chip, which was unveiled at the iPhone 17 event. The Apple TV will also support the new Siri voice assistant and other Apple Intelligence features coming next year. We might even see some new color options for the HomePod mini.

Upcoming launches MacBook Pro and MacBook Air getting updated next year The M5 chip will also be added to the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air in early 2026. Although the MacBook Pro is usually released in October, Apple will take a little extra time for this year's refresh. However, don't expect a major design overhaul. An updated version of either the Studio Display or Pro Display XDR is also in the works. Both monitors are likely to be 27-inch, making them successors to the Studio Display.