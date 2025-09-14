Partial solar eclipse on September 21: How to watch Technology Sep 14, 2025

Heads up, sky-watchers!

On Sunday, September 21, 2025, a partial solar eclipse will sweep across southern New Zealand, a thin strip of eastern Australia's coast, parts of the Pacific islands, and Antarctica.

The show starts at 1:29pm ET (17:29 UTC) and peaks at 3:41pm ET (19:41 UTC), with up to 86% of the sun covered in some spots.

Around 16.6 million people in the Southern Hemisphere could catch at least a glimpse.