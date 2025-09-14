Partial solar eclipse on September 21: How to watch
Heads up, sky-watchers!
On Sunday, September 21, 2025, a partial solar eclipse will sweep across southern New Zealand, a thin strip of eastern Australia's coast, parts of the Pacific islands, and Antarctica.
The show starts at 1:29pm ET (17:29 UTC) and peaks at 3:41pm ET (19:41 UTC), with up to 86% of the sun covered in some spots.
Around 16.6 million people in the Southern Hemisphere could catch at least a glimpse.
How to watch the eclipse safely
Never look directly at a solar eclipse without proper eye protection—regular sunglasses won't cut it.
Use ISO-certified solar glasses or telescopes with approved filters for safe viewing.
If you're outside the path or just want to play it safe, plenty of live streams will let you enjoy the event online (plus tips on how to snap cool photos).