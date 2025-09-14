'NanoBanana' fuels Google Gemini's rise to top app charts
The #NanoBanana trend, which kicked off in August, has sent Google Gemini soaring to the top of Apple's free app charts in both the US and India.
The buzz? People are using Gemini's AI-powered "Flash Image" tool to turn their photos into super-realistic 3D figurines—over 500 million images have already been created.
From celebrities to everyday users, everyone's sharing their mini versions all over social media.
Gemini now outpaces ChatGPT, Grok
Nano Banana lets you upload a photo or text prompt and instantly get a detailed "mini-me" figurine, complete with lifelike expressions and even custom packaging mockups.
Its viral rise is thanks in large part to social media creators who made it a must-try trend.
With cool features like a massive token window and priority access for Pro users, Gemini has now outpaced rivals like ChatGPT and Grok.
As Google DeepMind's CEO Demis Hassabis put it, this is "just the start" for Gemini's growth.