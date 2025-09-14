Kodak joins Labubu craze with its keyring-sized mini camera

The Charmera features a retro design and can capture 1.6MP images with a resolution of 1,440 x 1,080 pixels. It can also record videos at 30fps. Each Charmera comes with a keyring for easy attachment to your belt loop or bag, as well as a USB-C cable for transferring photos or videos to other devices.

Design choices

Device is available in 7 different designs

The Charmera mini camera comes in seven designs, including a secret edition with a transparent shell revealing its tiny internals. It is sold as a single blind box for $29.99 or a full set of six for $179.94. Each blind box offers one of the seven designs, with standard versions at a 1-in-6 chance and the secret edition at 1-in-48. Currently, the device is sold out on the Reto Pro website but is expected to return soon.