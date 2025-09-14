Kodak joins Labubu craze with its keyring-sized mini camera
What's the story
Kodak has introduced a new addition to its product lineup, the Charmera. This unique device is a miniature camera that can be easily attached to your keychain. Weighing just 30gm, the Charmera can capture both photos and videos despite its small size. The design of this innovative gadget is inspired by Kodak's first single-use camera from the 1980s, called the Fling.
Design details
Charmera can record videos at 30fps
The Charmera features a retro design and can capture 1.6MP images with a resolution of 1,440 x 1,080 pixels. It can also record videos at 30fps. Each Charmera comes with a keyring for easy attachment to your belt loop or bag, as well as a USB-C cable for transferring photos or videos to other devices.
Design choices
Device is available in 7 different designs
The Charmera mini camera comes in seven designs, including a secret edition with a transparent shell revealing its tiny internals. It is sold as a single blind box for $29.99 or a full set of six for $179.94. Each blind box offers one of the seven designs, with standard versions at a 1-in-6 chance and the secret edition at 1-in-48. Currently, the device is sold out on the Reto Pro website but is expected to return soon.