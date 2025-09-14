Cygnus XL will lift off from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX to launch Northrop Grumman's largest-ever cargo ship today

By Akash Pandey 06:23 pm Sep 14, 202506:23 pm

What's the story

SpaceX is all set to launch Northrop Grumman's largest-ever cargo ship, the Cygnus XL, on September 14. The mission, dubbed NG-23, will be the 23rd resupply mission Northrop Grumman has conducted for NASA. The new and improved Cygnus XL can carry around 29% more cargo than its predecessors and will lift off from Cape Canaveral at 6:11pm EDT (3:41am IST, next day).