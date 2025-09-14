SpaceX to launch Northrop Grumman's largest-ever cargo ship today
What's the story
SpaceX is all set to launch Northrop Grumman's largest-ever cargo ship, the Cygnus XL, on September 14. The mission, dubbed NG-23, will be the 23rd resupply mission Northrop Grumman has conducted for NASA. The new and improved Cygnus XL can carry around 29% more cargo than its predecessors and will lift off from Cape Canaveral at 6:11pm EDT (3:41am IST, next day).
Cargo specifics
Cygnus XL will carry over 4,990kg of equipment
The Cygnus XL will carry over 4,990kg of equipment for various scientific purposes. This includes systems for growing semiconductor crystals in space, tools for improving cryogenic fuel tanks, materials for pharmaceutical research, and a specialized ultraviolet (UV) light system to eliminate microbial communities from water systems. The spacecraft is named after Columbia astronaut William "Willie" McCool and will be captured by the International Space Station (ISS)'s Canadarm2 robotic arm on September 17 at around 6:35am EDT (4:05pm IST).
Mission duration
It will remain attached to ISS until March 2026
The Cygnus XL will remain attached to the ISS until March 2026, after which it will be safely disposed of by burning up in Earth's atmosphere. Unlike SpaceX's reusable Dragon capsule, the Cygnus is a single-use spacecraft similar to Russia's Progress ships. This mission marks a major advancement in our ability to send large amounts of cargo into space at once.