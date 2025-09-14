OpenAI, ARISE partner to train Indian teachers in AI
What's the story
OpenAI, the company behind the popular artificial intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT, has partnered with the Association for Reinventing School Education (ARISE). The collaboration seeks to bring advanced AI tools and training to K-12 educators across India. ARISE recently hosted a masterclass on "Empowering School Education Through AI" during its 8th Annual Education Conference in New Delhi.
AI demonstration
AI as a pedagogical ally
The masterclass, conducted by OpenAI, provided a hands-on experience of how artificial intelligence can assist teachers in lesson planning, boost student engagement, and tailor learning experiences. The session emphasized the potential of AI as a strong ally in enhancing the teacher-learner relationship rather than replacing educators.
Training initiative
Training for responsible AI integration
The session also highlighted the ongoing partnership between ARISE and OpenAI to offer structured training, awareness programs, and usage enablement for ARISE's member schools. The initiative intends to prepare academic staff with the tools needed to responsibly integrate AI into their teaching practices. This way, schools can be future-ready while keeping pedagogy, ethics, and India's diverse educational realities at the forefront.
Transformation
Tools transforming education landscape
Praveen Raju, President of the ARISE Governing Board, emphasized AI's role in transforming school education in India. He said OpenAI is already playing a pivotal role in this transformation with its tools being widely adopted by students and educators. Raju added that these tools make complex concepts more accessible while making classrooms more engaging.
Value addition
Engaging with India's K-12 ecosystem
Raghav Gupta, Head of Education, India & Asia Pacific at OpenAI, said their collaboration with ARISE allows them to engage deeply with India's K-12 ecosystem. He emphasized their commitment to ensuring AI adds real value for teachers and students. Gupta also noted that the masterclass was an important step in that journey.