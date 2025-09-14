OpenAI, ARISE partner to train Indian teachers in AI

OpenAI , the company behind the popular artificial intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT , has partnered with the Association for Reinventing School Education (ARISE). The collaboration seeks to bring advanced AI tools and training to K-12 educators across India. ARISE recently hosted a masterclass on "Empowering School Education Through AI" during its 8th Annual Education Conference in New Delhi .

AI demonstration AI as a pedagogical ally The masterclass, conducted by OpenAI, provided a hands-on experience of how artificial intelligence can assist teachers in lesson planning, boost student engagement, and tailor learning experiences. The session emphasized the potential of AI as a strong ally in enhancing the teacher-learner relationship rather than replacing educators.

Training initiative Training for responsible AI integration The session also highlighted the ongoing partnership between ARISE and OpenAI to offer structured training, awareness programs, and usage enablement for ARISE's member schools. The initiative intends to prepare academic staff with the tools needed to responsibly integrate AI into their teaching practices. This way, schools can be future-ready while keeping pedagogy, ethics, and India's diverse educational realities at the forefront.

Transformation Tools transforming education landscape Praveen Raju, President of the ARISE Governing Board, emphasized AI's role in transforming school education in India. He said OpenAI is already playing a pivotal role in this transformation with its tools being widely adopted by students and educators. Raju added that these tools make complex concepts more accessible while making classrooms more engaging.