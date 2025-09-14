Why you should keep your airplane overhead vent open

Planes use HEPA filters to clean cabin air every few minutes, removing over 99% of harmful particles. But when it's packed and ventilation drops, particles can build up fast. The overhead vent gives you a stream of fresh, filtered air right where you breathe—turning it off lets germs hang around longer.

Experts recommend keeping the vent on low or medium and aiming it just past your face (not directly at you).

Adjust your layers for warmth instead of turning off the airflow.

It's a small move that can seriously boost comfort and help keep you healthier in the sky.