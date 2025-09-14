Northrop Grumman's biggest-ever Cygnus XL cargo ship launches today Technology Sep 14, 2025

SpaceX is gearing up to launch Northrop Grumman's biggest-ever Cygnus XL cargo ship on September 14, 2025.

This NG-23 mission marks the 23rd time Northrop Grumman has sent supplies to the International Space Station (ISS) under NASA's resupply program.

The new Cygnus XL can haul about 29% more than its predecessors and lifts off from Cape Canaveral at 6:11pm EDT.