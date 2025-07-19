SpaceX's Starlink boosts internet in Alaska with latest satellite launch

SpaceX just launched 24 Starlink satellites from California on July 18, 2024, kicking off a plan to send over 400 more into polar orbits by the end of 2025. The goal? To make internet in Alaska and other high-latitude places way faster and more reliable, especially for folks who've had spotty connections.

Starlink's approach is making a difference for people living far Since the first polar Starlink satellites went up, Alaskans have seen their peak-hour download speeds nearly double in just a month.

It's proof that SpaceX's approach is actually making a difference for people living far from big cities.

Satellites can handle 4 times as much data as before The latest Starlink satellites can handle four times as much data as before—over 5,000 Gbps every week. Even bigger upgrades are coming with third-gen models in 2026.

Plus, reusable Falcon 9 rockets keep these launches rolling fast (the July mission was booster B1082's 14th trip).