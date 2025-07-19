Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 goes up for pre-order in India

Slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet

The Z Fold7 is Samsung's slimmest and lightest foldable yet—just 8.9mm thick when folded and weighing 215g.

It packs a tougher hinge for daily use, a 6.5-inch cover display with an easier-to-use aspect ratio, and an even bigger 8-inch inner AMOLED screen (both super bright and smooth at 120Hz).

Under the hood, you get the latest Snapdragon chip with up to 16GB RAM and storage options up to 1TB.