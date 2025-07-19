Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 goes up for pre-order in India
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold7 is here in India—pre-orders are open now, and it officially hits stores on July 25.
This foldable is built for anyone who wants a big-screen phone that can handle serious multitasking, all wrapped up in a premium design.
Slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet
The Z Fold7 is Samsung's slimmest and lightest foldable yet—just 8.9mm thick when folded and weighing 215g.
It packs a tougher hinge for daily use, a 6.5-inch cover display with an easier-to-use aspect ratio, and an even bigger 8-inch inner AMOLED screen (both super bright and smooth at 120Hz).
Under the hood, you get the latest Snapdragon chip with up to 16GB RAM and storage options up to 1TB.
Price and availability
Starting at ₹1,74,999 (12GB+256GB), the Z Fold7 isn't cheap.
If you want cutting-edge tech in your pocket (and don't mind the price tag), this is Samsung's most advanced foldable yet.