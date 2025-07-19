OpenAI's new cloud deal shows it isn't betting on Microsoft only
OpenAI just partnered with Google Cloud to ramp up its computing power, joining forces beyond its usual lineup of Microsoft Azure, Oracle, and CoreWeave.
The main aim is to keep up with the growing demand from AI models like ChatGPT—and not put all their eggs in one (Microsoft) basket.
OpenAI gets accesses to Google's TPUs
With this deal, OpenAI gets access to Google's TPUs—special processors built for training AI.
This means they can train smarter and faster while spreading out their resources, making them less dependent on any single tech giant.
AI models are getting trained on more than just Azure
This move shows how big players like OpenAI are embracing multi-cloud setups—mixing and matching providers—to handle the massive needs of modern AI.
It's a sign that teaming up is key if you want to stay ahead in the rapidly changing world of artificial intelligence.