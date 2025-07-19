Next Article
Deal: Apple AirPods 4 hit record low prices at Walmart
Walmart just dropped Apple AirPods 4 to their lowest prices yet. The ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) model is now $120 (that's $60 off), while the non-ANC version is going for $90.
Both come with spatial audio, Find My support, Siri voice controls, and a wireless charging case—pretty much everything you'd want in earbuds.
Why you should care
ZDNET gave these discounts a solid 4 out of 5, calling out both the savings and performance.
With Prime Day over, this is a rare chance to grab the newest AirPods for less—but stock could go fast, so don't wait too long if you're interested.