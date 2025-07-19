Deal: Apple AirPods 4 hit record low prices at Walmart Technology Jul 19, 2025

Walmart just dropped Apple AirPods 4 to their lowest prices yet. The ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) model is now $120 (that's $60 off), while the non-ANC version is going for $90.

Both come with spatial audio, Find My support, Siri voice controls, and a wireless charging case—pretty much everything you'd want in earbuds.