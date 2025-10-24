'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' to finally hit OTT next week

The Malayalam blockbuster, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, will premiere on JioHotstar on October 31 (next Friday). The film, which stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role, has been a major success since its theatrical release. It has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films ever and is now gearing up for its digital debut. Although reports have been doing the rounds regarding its OTT premiere for a while now, the film has finally locked an official release date.

Language options Streaming in multiple languages The film will be available for streaming in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. This multilingual release is expected to attract a wider audience from different regions of India and beyond. The film's digital premiere comes after an impressive run at the box office where it reportedly crossed the ₹300 crore mark worldwide.

Film synopsis More about the film's plot Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a unique blend of mythology, emotion, and modern-day heroism. The film tells the story of Chandra, a superheroine who forms a link between myth and science. Priyadarshan's character represents strength, compassion, and determination as she strives to fulfill her destiny, despite various challenges that come in front of her.

Production details Meet the cast and crew Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra features a talented supporting cast including Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Sandy, and others. The film's music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy, who has also written the background score. His work on the soundtrack has been widely praised for adding emotional depth to the film's narrative.