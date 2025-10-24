Composer Sachin arrested on sexual harassment charges, out on bail
Sachin Sanghvi, one half of the popular music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, has been accused of sexual harassment. A 29-year-old filed a complaint against him, leading to his arrest. However, he was released on bail shortly after. Reportedly, the complainant contacted Sanghvi in February 2024 via Instagram, after which he promised her a chance in his album. They exchanged numbers, and she was called to his studio. The complaint states that Sanghvi proposed marriage and sexually assaulted the woman multiple times.
Legal defense
Lawyer denies allegations, calls them 'baseless'
Aditya Mithe, the lawyer representing Sanghvi, has denied the allegations. He said in a statement, "The allegations in the FIR against my client are absolutely baseless and unsubstantiated. There are absolutely no merits to the case." "My client's detention by the police was illegal, and that is the reason why he was released on bail immediately." "We intended to defend all allegations fully and unequivocally."
Musical legacy
Sachin-Jigar's contribution to Bollywood
The Sachin-Jigar duo, comprising Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, is quite well known in Bollywood. Their notable works include soundtracks for Stree, Bhediya, and Param Sundari. Their latest project was Thamma. The duo's contribution to the Indian film industry has been significant. Meanwhile, the investigation is underway, with both parties preparing for their next moves in court.