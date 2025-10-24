Sachin-Jigar's Sachin Sanghvi accused of sexual harassment

Composer Sachin arrested on sexual harassment charges, out on bail

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:23 pm Oct 24, 2025

Sachin Sanghvi, one half of the popular music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, has been accused of sexual harassment. A 29-year-old filed a complaint against him, leading to his arrest. However, he was released on bail shortly after. Reportedly, the complainant contacted Sanghvi in February 2024 via Instagram, after which he promised her a chance in his album. They exchanged numbers, and she was called to his studio. The complaint states that Sanghvi proposed marriage and sexually assaulted the woman multiple times.