Is Karan Johar upset because Ibrahim called 'Nadaaniyan' 'bad'?

Industry reaction

'Karan is not a stranger to ingratitude'

Johar has not publicly reacted to Khan's comments yet. However, a report by Deccan Chronicle quoted a close friend of Johar saying, "Karan is not a stranger to ingratitude. Many of his proteges have turned out to be ungrateful." The source added that Johar had promised to launch Ibrahim and kept his word by doing so with Nadaaniyan and Sarzameen despite being advised against it. Another source said, "You don't disown a film just because it doesn't work."