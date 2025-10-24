Is Karan Johar upset because Ibrahim called 'Nadaaniyan' 'bad'?
What's the story
Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, who made his acting debut in Nadaaniyan earlier this year, has called the film "really bad." His statement has reportedly hurt his mentor and producer Karan Johar. In an interview with Esquire India, Khan said, "I'm just gonna go on record and say that it was a really bad film." The movie also starred Khushi Kapoor.
Industry reaction
'Karan is not a stranger to ingratitude'
Johar has not publicly reacted to Khan's comments yet. However, a report by Deccan Chronicle quoted a close friend of Johar saying, "Karan is not a stranger to ingratitude. Many of his proteges have turned out to be ungrateful." The source added that Johar had promised to launch Ibrahim and kept his word by doing so with Nadaaniyan and Sarzameen despite being advised against it. Another source said, "You don't disown a film just because it doesn't work."
Industry discourse
'Saif was thrown out of his debut film...'
Johar's friend asked, "If Ibrahim feels Nadaaniyan was 'a really bad film,' why didn't Sarzameen work?" The other source added, "Ibrahim's father Saif (Ali Khan) was thrown out of his debut film Bekhudi. Not once has Saif spoken against the film." Meanwhile, Khan is now gearing up for his next film, Diler, which will be directed by Kunal Deshmukh.